1-min read

Three Dead in Rain-related Incidents in Hyderabad, Other Parts of Telangana

In its weather report, the Meteorological Centre here said the southwest monsoon has been active over Telangana and most parts received rain with heavy spells in isolated places in Nizamabad, Nirmal, Nagarkurnool and Rangareddy districts.

PTI

Updated:September 26, 2019, 6:39 PM IST
Three Dead in Rain-related Incidents in Hyderabad, Other Parts of Telangana
A view of a flooded street at Himayat Nagar, after heavy downpour in Hyderabad. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Three people, including an elderly woman, died in separate rain-related incidents during the past two days as heavy rains lashed Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana, officials said on Thursday.

A 43-year-old man was washed away after he fell into an open drain, while he, along with his relative, was crossing a road at Nagole on Tuesday night when it was raining heavily. His relative managed to come out of the drain, a police official said.

The body of the man was recovered on Wednesday, police said. In another incident, a 65-year-old woman died after a wall of her house collapsed on her at Bahadurpura on Wednesday night, they said.

Some local residents shifted the woman, who had suffered injuries in the incident, to a state-run hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. A 23-year-old fitness instructor, hailing from Kolkata, was electrocuted on Tuesday in Madhapur area, when he stepped on an iron rod that was apparently touching power lines, police said.

Hewas returning to his hostel during the heavy downpour, they said. Following a let-up in heavy rains, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Thursday took up measures, including fogging and removal of stagnant water, to prevent spread of infectious and seasonal diseases.

GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar held a meeting on the measures to be taken to check the spread of diseases and suggested awareness campaign on them, a release from the civic body said.

In its weather report, the Meteorological Centre here said the southwest monsoon has been active over Telangana and most parts received rain with heavy spells in isolated places in Nizamabad, Nirmal, Nagarkurnool and Rangareddy districts.

Balkonda in Nizamabad district received 11cm of rainfall, followed by 9cm at Shriramsag and 8cm in Jakranpalle and Armoor (both in Nizamabad district), it said.

The heavy rains led to inundation of some low-lying areas in the city and also caused traffic congestion on its roads. Rivulets and other water bodies received heavy inflows of water.

Jakranpalle in Nizamabad district received 95mm of rainfall from 8.30 AM to 8 PM on Wednesday, followed by 89mm at Balkonda in the same district. In GHMC limits, Srinagar Colony received 54.3mm of rain, followed by 53.8mm at Gananka Bhavan in Khairatabad, according to official data.

Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram