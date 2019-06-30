Three Dead in SUV-Bus Collision in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon

Kondagaon: Three persons were Sunday killed and four others injured when a sports utility vehicle collided with a bus in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district, police said.

The incident took place in the early hours on National Highway-30 under Farasgaon police station limits, a local police official said.

"The six occupants of the SUV were going to Korba from Jagdalpur to attend a friend's wedding. When their vehicle reached Chicharinala, it collided head on with a luxury bus coming from the opposite direction. The bus was heading towards Bijapur from Raipur," he said.

"Of the six occupants of the SUV, Santosh Rao, Pinku Chauhan and Manoj Kumar died on the spot. Two others, Tinu Tekam and Kulman suffered serious injuries and have been shifted to a hospital in Raipur. The bus driver and the sixth occupant of the car were also injured," he said.

A case has been registered, he added.