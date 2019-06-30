Three Dead in SUV-Bus Collision in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon
The incident took place in the early hours on National Highway-30 under Farasgaon police station limits, a local police official said.
For Representation
Kondagaon: Three persons were Sunday killed and four others injured when a sports utility vehicle collided with a bus in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district, police said.
The incident took place in the early hours on National Highway-30 under Farasgaon police station limits, a local police official said.
"The six occupants of the SUV were going to Korba from Jagdalpur to attend a friend's wedding. When their vehicle reached Chicharinala, it collided head on with a luxury bus coming from the opposite direction. The bus was heading towards Bijapur from Raipur," he said.
"Of the six occupants of the SUV, Santosh Rao, Pinku Chauhan and Manoj Kumar died on the spot. Two others, Tinu Tekam and Kulman suffered serious injuries and have been shifted to a hospital in Raipur. The bus driver and the sixth occupant of the car were also injured," he said.
A case has been registered, he added.
Also Watch
-
PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
-
Thursday 27 June , 2019
War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
-
Monday 24 June , 2019
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nike Free RN 5.0 Review: A Better Barefoot Running Experience, Than Actually Running Barefoot
- Tamil Filmmaker AL Vijay Announces His Wedding to Aishwarya, Deets Inside
- Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Naib Asks Fans to Calm Down After Clashes in Stands
- Far From Home is Not About Spider-Man Replacing Iron Man, Says Tom Holland
- Mumbai Police Gives 'Green Signal' to Man Who Pointed Out Traffic Defunct
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s