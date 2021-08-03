Three Dead, Nine Injured as Truck Hits Car in Maharashtra's Solapur

Three people were killed and nine others seriously injured after a loaded truck hit a moving car in the Solapur district of Maharashtra. The accident took place near the Karandewadi flyover on Sangola Miraj Road in Solapur at around 7.30 pm on August 1. The accident was so terrible that the car was completely damaged. The deceased have been identified as driver Dajiram Laxman Shingade (42) and two children — Kaveri Manoj Harijan (7) and Guddi Chandrakant Magiri (8). The injured have been admitted to the local government hospital.

Sangola police registered a case against the unidentified truck driver on August 2.

According to police, the deceased driver Shingade was driving his Maruti Omni car with 11 passengers including 3 women, two men and six children on August 1. They were going to Sindagi in Karnataka’s Vijayapura district from Udanwadi in Solapur. At around 7:30 PM, a head-on collision took place between Omni car and truck near Karandewadi flyover in which driver and two children died on the spot and nine others were seriously injured.

The injured were rushed to a hospital by ambulance for treatment. The truck driver fled away from the spot leaving his truck on the accident site. Manik Laxman Shingade, a resident of Udanwadi has filed a police complaint against the unidentified truck driver. The police are now trying to nab the accused driver.

The police have taken evidence and blood samples from the spot and sent them for forensic test. The number plate of the truck has been seized by the police to get more details about the owner and driver.

Earlier in February this year, four people were killed and one was seriously injured in a major road accident. In the incident, a jeep had rammed into a parked truck on Pandharpur-Sangola road in the Solapur district of Maharashtra.

