Three Dead, Three Injured as Car Rams into Stationary Truck in Maha

PTI

Last Updated: November 23, 2022, 23:34 IST

Pune (Poona) [Poona], India

The accident took place near Shirasi on Waghdari Road in Akkalkot tehsil in the afternoon. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

The deceased and the injured were traveling from Indi in Karnataka to Aland in Gulbarga district of that state

Three persons, including a child, were killed and three others injured after the car they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck in Solapur district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place near Shirasi on Waghdari Road in Akkalkot tehsil in the afternoon, they said.

The deceased and the injured were traveling from Indi in Karnataka to Aland in Gulbarga district of that state, a police official said.

“When their car reached Shirasi, it rammed into a stationary truck. Three persons – a man, a woman, and a child – died in the accident, while three others sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital," the official from Solapur Rural Police Control Room said.

first published:November 23, 2022, 23:34 IST
last updated:November 23, 2022, 23:34 IST