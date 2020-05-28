INDIA

1-MIN READ

Three Delhi Jal Board Staff Test Positive for Coronavirus

Representative Image (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

Representative Image (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

The second floor of the Varunalaya Complex, the headquarters of the DJB, will remain close from the second half of Thursday to Saturday.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 28, 2020, 6:43 PM IST
Three Delhi Jal Board employees posted at its headquarters in Karol Bagh have been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to officials.

Adhering to the government's guidelines to contain the spread of the deadly virus, the second floor of the Varunalaya Complex, the headquarters of the DJB, will "remain close from the second half of Thursday to Saturday", they said.

Authorities concerned have also been directed to get the entire headquarters complex sanitised immediately.

Another DJB employee was found coronavirus positive on May 17, following which the water utility placed 10 of its staff members in the Tagore Garden area under quarantine.


