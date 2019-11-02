Take the pledge to vote

Three Delhi Men Arrested For Killing Brother's Live-in Partner, Stuffing Body in Suitcase

Interrogation revealed that the woman wanted to end her relationship with her live-in partner as she was fed up with his behaviour, following which a quarrel ensued and the man, along with his brothers, killed her.

PTI

Updated:November 2, 2019, 4:36 PM IST
Three Delhi Men Arrested For Killing Brother's Live-in Partner, Stuffing Body in Suitcase
Representative Image.

New Delhi: Three men have been arrested for allegedly killing a woman and dumping her body after stuffing it in a suitcase in Outer North Delhi's Bawana area, police said on Saturday.

The arrested have been identified as Noman (30), a resident of Noida, Arman (26), a resident of Shakurpur Village and Samsad (30), a resident of New Usmanpur.

According to the police, the body of the woman was found stuffed in an abandoned suitcase in Bawana on the morning of October 18.

An analysis of the CCTV footage revealed that someone travelling in an auto-rickshaw had dumped the body there.

After investigation the deceased was identified as Neha Patel, a resident of Shakurpur village, who was missing since October 18. She was in a live-in relationship with one Lukman from the past one month, a senior police officer said.

The CCTV footage of the area around Lukman's house showed Lukman and his brothers — Armaan and Noman — pulling a trolley bag on the intervening night of October 17 and 18, following which Armaan, Noman and one Samsad were arrested on Friday, the officer said.

Their interrogation revealed that Patel wanted to end her relationship with Lukman as she was fed up with his behaviour.

On October 16, a quarrel ensued between the couple, following which Lukman and his brothers killed her and dumped her body in Bawana, the police said, adding that efforts are being made to arrest Lukman.

