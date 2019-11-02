Three Delhi Men Arrested For Killing Brother's Live-in Partner, Stuffing Body in Suitcase
Interrogation revealed that the woman wanted to end her relationship with her live-in partner as she was fed up with his behaviour, following which a quarrel ensued and the man, along with his brothers, killed her.
Representative Image.
New Delhi: Three men have been arrested for allegedly killing a woman and dumping her body after stuffing it in a suitcase in Outer North Delhi's Bawana area, police said on Saturday.
The arrested have been identified as Noman (30), a resident of Noida, Arman (26), a resident of Shakurpur Village and Samsad (30), a resident of New Usmanpur.
According to the police, the body of the woman was found stuffed in an abandoned suitcase in Bawana on the morning of October 18.
An analysis of the CCTV footage revealed that someone travelling in an auto-rickshaw had dumped the body there.
After investigation the deceased was identified as Neha Patel, a resident of Shakurpur village, who was missing since October 18. She was in a live-in relationship with one Lukman from the past one month, a senior police officer said.
The CCTV footage of the area around Lukman's house showed Lukman and his brothers — Armaan and Noman — pulling a trolley bag on the intervening night of October 17 and 18, following which Armaan, Noman and one Samsad were arrested on Friday, the officer said.
Their interrogation revealed that Patel wanted to end her relationship with Lukman as she was fed up with his behaviour.
On October 16, a quarrel ensued between the couple, following which Lukman and his brothers killed her and dumped her body in Bawana, the police said, adding that efforts are being made to arrest Lukman.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 5 Instagram Pics to Prove Shah Rukh Khan's Popularity Across the Globe
- Female Razor Brand Urges Women to Join 'Movember' to Raise Awareness about Men's Health
- Pegasus Spyware Explained: How it Can Easily Take Over Your Phone With Just a Missed Call
- Lionel Messi the Better Free-kick Taker Than Cristiano Ronaldo? Here's What the Stats Say
- Hyundai Santro Receives Only Two Star Safety Rating from Global NCAP: Watch Video