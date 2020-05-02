Take the pledge to vote

Three Delhi Migrant Workers on 500-km Walk Back Home to UP Village Die in Truck Accident

The group of five people had departed from their abode in Delhi’s Narela on Monday for a tedious 500-kilometre walk to their village in Fatehpur district.

News18.com

Updated:May 2, 2020, 10:31 AM IST
Three Delhi Migrant Workers on 500-km Walk Back Home to UP Village Die in Truck Accident
Representative Image.

Three members of a family of daily-wage labourers, who were trying to return home by foot from Delhi to their village in Uttar Pradesh, died in a horrific road accident on Friday. The group of five people had departed from their abode in Delhi’s Narela on Monday for a tedious 500-kilometre walk to their village in Fatehpur district.

They covered 130 kilometres to Aligarh in three days, police told PTI.

The five people went past the city on Thursday night when the driver of a wheat-loaded tractor on GT Road near Madrak area said he would carry them for some kilometres as he, too, was going in the same direction, police added.

As they were about to get inside the tractor-trolly, a truck approached from behind and crashed into the vehicle.

Ranjit Singh (44) and his cousin Dinesh (37) died on the spot, while Dinesh's wife Santkumari (32) was immediately taken to a hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Ranjit's wife Ramwati (40), who managed to get out unhurt with her son Bhagirat, told mediapersons at the district hospital that she had three other children in their village, including her daughter Mamta (18). Police said the family had been intimated and were expected to arrive on Friday night.

(With inputs from PTI)

