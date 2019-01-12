English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Three Delhi Tourists Die, One Critically Injured After Car Rolls Down Gorge Near Mussoorie
The impact of the accident was so severe that three tourists died on the spot, the police said. The fourth man was first taken to St. Mary's Hospital in Mussoorie, but rushed to Dehradun after his condition deteriorated.
Image for representation. (PTI photo)
Dehradun: Three tourists from Delhi were killed and one critically injured after their car fell into a gorge near a celebrated hill resort in Mussoorie on Saturday morning. All four were residents of Lakshmi Nagar and were on their way to Dhanaulti near Mussoorie in Uttarakhand, the police said.
The impact of the accident was so severe that three tourists died on the spot while one is seriously injured. “The reason behind the accident not yet known as the fourth tourist is critical. He is not in the condition to give a statement right now,” said Vijay Bharti, senior sub inspector, Mussoorie police station.
Eyewitnesses told police that the car rolled down a 500-meter gorge in Suvakholi. A few people from nearby villages heard the loud band and swung into action.
The injured man was first taken to St. Mary's Hospital in Mussoorie, but rushed to Dehradun after his condition deteriorated.
