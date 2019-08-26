BS Yediyurappa Picks 3 Deputies for Karnataka as New Lawmakers Get Portfolios Week After Swearing-in

Bengaluru: Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa appointed three deputy chief ministers on Monday as he allocated portfolios to the new lawmakers in his cabinet. Govind Makthappa, Ashwath Narayan and Laxman Sangappa Savadi will serve as the deputy chief ministers, according to a notice.

While Makthappa has been allotted Public Works Department, Narayan and Savadi have been given higher education and transport, respectively.

The move comes a week after Yediyurappa inducted 17 ministers in his cabinet. Though a month-long wait had ended with the swearing-in of new cabinet last week, a section of MLAs were left disgruntled over being left out. Some MLAs were also reportedly upset over Savadi's induction, who is neither a member of the Assembly not the Council.

Yediyurappa earlier cited death of BJP stalwart and former finance minister Arun Jaitley, and his travel to Delhi on Sunday to pay his last respects to the departed leader as the reasons for the delay in allocating the portfolios.

Having a tight rope to walk by pacifying the disgruntled MLAs who missed out on Cabinet berth, coupled with allocation of portfolios to new ministers, Yediyurappa had left for Delhi on Thursday to consult BJP central leadership to deal with the situation.

Some disqualified former legislators of the Congress and JDS who rebelled against the coalition headed by HD Kumaraswamy reportedly were also piling pressure on Yediyurappa, seeking plum portfolios.

