Home » News » India » Three Detained in Connection with Blast on Udaipur-Ahmedabad Railway Track
1-MIN READ

Three Detained in Connection with Blast on Udaipur-Ahmedabad Railway Track

PTI

Last Updated: November 17, 2022, 21:05 IST

New Delhi, India

The accused have been identified as Dhool Chand Meena and Prakash Meena. The juvenile is 17 years old. (PTI)

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were upset as they were not given compensation or a job after their land was acquired by Indian Railways and Hindustan Zinc Limited

Three people, including a juvenile, have been detained in connection with the blast on the Udaipur-Ahmedabad railway track, a police official said on Thursday.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were upset as they were not given compensation or a job after their land was acquired by Indian Railways and Hindustan Zinc Limited.

“Three people, including a juvenile, have been detained. Another person from whom they purchased the explosive has also been detained," Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Special Operation Group (SOG) ADG Ashok Rathore told reporters.

The accused have been identified as Dhool Chand Meena and Prakash Meena. The juvenile is 17 years old. The other accused in the case is Ankush Suvalka, who sold the explosives, he said.

first published:November 17, 2022, 21:05 IST
