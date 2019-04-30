English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Three Die, 29 Fall Sick After Consuming Spurious Liquor in Odisha
Locals alleged that victims had bought the liquor with the money provided to them by political parties, ahead of the fourth phase of elections in the state, Subdivisional Police Officer (SDPO) Umakanta Moharana said.
Representative Image.
Loading...
Bhadrak: Three persons died and 29 others fell ill Tuesday after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Odisha's Bhadrak district, a police officer said.
Locals alleged that victims had bought the liquor with the money provided to them by political parties, ahead of the fourth phase of elections in the state, Subdivisional Police Officer (SDPO) Umakanta Moharana said.
"We have come to know that people in Daulatapur village in Tihidi police station area of the district had bought the liquor from a local market for their post-election
feast. The district administration has ordered an inquiry into the matter," he said.
Angry over the incident, irate villagers have blocked the Bhadrak Chandabali road, leading to massive traffic snarls on the thoroughfare, the SDPO added.
According to Additional District Medical Officer P K Khuntia, the villagers complained of stomach ache and loss of eyesight Monday night, soon after consuming liquor.
They were immediately taken to Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital, he said. "Of the 29 people who have taken ill, two have been shifted to Cuttack SCB Medical College and Hospital as their condition worsened," he added.
The three deceased have been identified as Sadhu Charan Nayak, Sarbeswae Das and Ramachandra Das.
Locals alleged that victims had bought the liquor with the money provided to them by political parties, ahead of the fourth phase of elections in the state, Subdivisional Police Officer (SDPO) Umakanta Moharana said.
"We have come to know that people in Daulatapur village in Tihidi police station area of the district had bought the liquor from a local market for their post-election
feast. The district administration has ordered an inquiry into the matter," he said.
Angry over the incident, irate villagers have blocked the Bhadrak Chandabali road, leading to massive traffic snarls on the thoroughfare, the SDPO added.
According to Additional District Medical Officer P K Khuntia, the villagers complained of stomach ache and loss of eyesight Monday night, soon after consuming liquor.
They were immediately taken to Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital, he said. "Of the 29 people who have taken ill, two have been shifted to Cuttack SCB Medical College and Hospital as their condition worsened," he added.
The three deceased have been identified as Sadhu Charan Nayak, Sarbeswae Das and Ramachandra Das.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: India Doesn't Tolerate Lies, Says Smriti Irani
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: I'm Not Nervous; Know I've Worked Very Hard, Says Priya Dutt
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: It Is An Important Day, It Comes Once In 5 Years, So Please Use It Well, Says Kangana Ranaut
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Want Peace To Prevail, Says Aamir Khan
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Actor Anupam Kher Talks About Importance Of Voting And First Time Voters
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: India Doesn't Tolerate Lies, Says Smriti Irani
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: I'm Not Nervous; Know I've Worked Very Hard, Says Priya Dutt
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: It Is An Important Day, It Comes Once In 5 Years, So Please Use It Well, Says Kangana Ranaut
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Want Peace To Prevail, Says Aamir Khan
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Actor Anupam Kher Talks About Importance Of Voting And First Time Voters
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra's Brother Siddharth's Wedding Gets Postponed, Actress Returns to US: Report
- Tiger Shroff doesn't Know What a Real College Looks Like Because He's Never been to One
- Catch The Cricket Fever With These Five Diverse Cricket Games On Android
- Bharat Song Chashni is Salman Khan's Love Ballad for Katrina Kaif
- Indian Army Finds Yeti Footprints, Netizens Say He's Come Out to Vote in Lok Sabha Polls
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results