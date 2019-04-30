Three Die, 29 Fall Sick After Consuming Spurious Liquor in Odisha

Three persons died and 29 others fell ill Tuesday after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Odisha's Bhadrak district, a police officer said.Locals alleged that victims had bought the liquor with the money provided to them by political parties, ahead of the fourth phase of elections in the state, Subdivisional Police Officer (SDPO) Umakanta Moharana said."We have come to know that people in Daulatapur village in Tihidi police station area of the district had bought the liquor from a local market for their post-electionfeast. The district administration has ordered an inquiry into the matter," he said.Angry over the incident, irate villagers have blocked the Bhadrak Chandabali road, leading to massive traffic snarls on the thoroughfare, the SDPO added.According to Additional District Medical Officer P K Khuntia, the villagers complained of stomach ache and loss of eyesight Monday night, soon after consuming liquor.They were immediately taken to Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital, he said. "Of the 29 people who have taken ill, two have been shifted to Cuttack SCB Medical College and Hospital as their condition worsened," he added.The three deceased have been identified as Sadhu Charan Nayak, Sarbeswae Das and Ramachandra Das.