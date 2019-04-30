Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Three Die, 29 Fall Sick After Consuming Spurious Liquor in Odisha

Locals alleged that victims had bought the liquor with the money provided to them by political parties, ahead of the fourth phase of elections in the state, Subdivisional Police Officer (SDPO) Umakanta Moharana said.

PTI

Updated:April 30, 2019, 4:59 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Three Die, 29 Fall Sick After Consuming Spurious Liquor in Odisha
Representative Image.
Loading...
Bhadrak: Three persons died and 29 others fell ill Tuesday after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Odisha's Bhadrak district, a police officer said.

Locals alleged that victims had bought the liquor with the money provided to them by political parties, ahead of the fourth phase of elections in the state, Subdivisional Police Officer (SDPO) Umakanta Moharana said.

"We have come to know that people in Daulatapur village in Tihidi police station area of the district had bought the liquor from a local market for their post-election
feast. The district administration has ordered an inquiry into the matter," he said.

Angry over the incident, irate villagers have blocked the Bhadrak Chandabali road, leading to massive traffic snarls on the thoroughfare, the SDPO added.

According to Additional District Medical Officer P K Khuntia, the villagers complained of stomach ache and loss of eyesight Monday night, soon after consuming liquor.

They were immediately taken to Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital, he said. "Of the 29 people who have taken ill, two have been shifted to Cuttack SCB Medical College and Hospital as their condition worsened," he added.

The three deceased have been identified as Sadhu Charan Nayak, Sarbeswae Das and Ramachandra Das.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram