Three Die as Boat Capsizes in Sutlej Near India-Pakistan border

Sub-divisional Magistrate Amit Gupta, who supervised the rescue operation, said a 25-year-old woman and two girls, aged six and three, were rescued.

PTI

Updated:June 17, 2019, 11:28 PM IST
Three Die as Boat Capsizes in Sutlej Near India-Pakistan border
Image for representation only.
Ferozepur: Three persons died when their boat capsized in the Sutlej river near the India-Pakistan border here on Monday evening due to strong winds, officials said.

Six persons were returning home from their fields situated across the Sutlej when the incident took place. The boat in which they were crossing the river capsized due to strong winds, they said.

Sub-divisional Magistrate Amit Gupta, who supervised the rescue operation, said he along with revenue officials rushed to the spot and pressed local divers into service. Gupta said a 25-year-old woman and two girls, aged six and three, were rescued.

However, three others could not be saved. The deceased were identified as Jaspal Singh (18) and his sister Sonia (22), and their cousin Sanjana (12). The SDM said that all of the occupants of the boat belonged to Cheenewala Chugge, a hamlet in this district near the India-Pakistan border.

They had gone for sowing paddy in the fields across the river, and while they were coming back, the tragedy struck, officials said.

