Three Die of Suspected Dengue in Aurangabad Within 48 Hour

Looking at the situation, the civic body held an emergency meeting on Sunday and issued guidelines to the city-based government as well as private hospitals.

PTI

Updated:September 23, 2019, 3:08 PM IST
Three Die of Suspected Dengue in Aurangabad Within 48 Hour
Image for representation.
Aurangabad: Three people have died of suspected dengue in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city in last 48 hours, an official said on Monday.

The civic authorities have alerted hospitals in the city to gear up to handle the situation, she said. "Three people who had dengue-like symptoms died in last two days, while 14 others tested positive for the infection this month," Aurangabad Municipal Corporation's medical officer Neeta Padalkar told PTI.

Looking at the situation, the civic body held an emergency meeting on Sunday and issued guidelines to the city-based government as well as private hospitals, she said.

"We have asked all the city hospitals to keep 10 beds reserved for dengue patients. We have also asked them to inform the civic body immediately, if any dengue patient is admitted to their facility," Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele said.

"Our hospitals will run 24 hours to tackle the situation," he added.

Dengue is a viral disease transmitted by the infective bite of the Aedes Aegypti mosquito.

