Three Dolphin Carcasses Bearing Injuries Washed Ashore at Pentha Beach in Odisha
The carcasses bore external injury marks and might have died after being hit by propellers of fishing trawlers.
Representative image. (Reuters)
Kendrapara: Carcasses of three dolphins washed ashore at Pentha beach in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Saturday, officials said.
The carcasses of the Irrawady dolphins are being examined to ascertain whether the sensitive marine animals died of natural causes or due to external injuries, a forest official said.
Two out of the three animals were adults, the forest official said. Curious people rushed to the spot to catch glimpse of the animal's carcasses, the official said.
Veterinary surgeons are examining the carcasses to ascertain the exact cause of marine animals' death, he said, adding, the carcasses bore external injury marks.
The species might have perished after being hit by propellers of fishing trawlers, he added.
As per the latest headcount, the Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary and the water bodies in Bhitarkanika National Park are home to 126 dolphins, accorded schedule-1 species under Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972.
