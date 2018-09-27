English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Civilian Among Three Killed as Three Encounters Break Out in Jammu and Kashmir
A civilian, an army soldier and a militant have been killed so far.
Loading...
Srinagar: Three encounters broke out between militants and security forces on Thursday morning in Anantnag, Budgam and Srinagar districts of Jammu and Kashmir, a police official said. A civilian, an army soldier and a militant have been killed so far.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Anantnag district Dooru Shahbad area in wee hours of Thursday morning, after which the gun battle broke out, an official said. A militant and an army soldier have been killed in the fire exchange.
The search operation turned into an encounter with militants when the insurgents opened fire on the security forces, he said.
In another operation in Panzan area of Budgam district, security forces were locked in a gunbattle with militants hiding in a house. They later fled to a religious place and are engaged in a gun battle with the security forces. Three militants are believed to be holed up inside. No casualties have been reported so far.
In Noorbagh area of Srinagar, security forces launched a cordon and search operation after receiving a tip-off of militants' hiding in a house. Another encounter is underway in Noorbagh area in the outskirts of Srinagar city. The owner of the house was killed in the operations.
The militants managed to escape the house, police said. Searches are on to track the militants.
Meanwhile, internet services have been snapped in Srinagar and other adjoining areas.
Further details are awaited.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Anantnag district Dooru Shahbad area in wee hours of Thursday morning, after which the gun battle broke out, an official said. A militant and an army soldier have been killed in the fire exchange.
The search operation turned into an encounter with militants when the insurgents opened fire on the security forces, he said.
In another operation in Panzan area of Budgam district, security forces were locked in a gunbattle with militants hiding in a house. They later fled to a religious place and are engaged in a gun battle with the security forces. Three militants are believed to be holed up inside. No casualties have been reported so far.
In Noorbagh area of Srinagar, security forces launched a cordon and search operation after receiving a tip-off of militants' hiding in a house. Another encounter is underway in Noorbagh area in the outskirts of Srinagar city. The owner of the house was killed in the operations.
The militants managed to escape the house, police said. Searches are on to track the militants.
Meanwhile, internet services have been snapped in Srinagar and other adjoining areas.
Further details are awaited.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
-
Tuesday 25 September , 2018
Manual Scavengers Refuse To Take Shit Anymore
Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
Tuesday 25 September , 2018 Manual Scavengers Refuse To Take Shit Anymore
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jio Effect: Airtel Follows Vodafone to Launch 6 Combo Recharge Packs From Rs 25 Onwards
- Is Jack Sparrow from Pirates Of the Caribbean Really Based On Lord Krishna?
- Alia Bhatt on Watching Sadak: Was Shocked, How Could Daddy Throw My Mother Out of Window
- Virat Kohli Receives the Prestigious Khel Ratna Award
- Adaptability the Key for FC Pune City Striker Iain Hume’s Indian Super League Longevity
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...