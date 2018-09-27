Civilian Among Three Killed as Three Encounters Break Out in Jammu and Kashmir

Three encounters broke out between militants and security forces on Thursday morning in Anantnag, Budgam and Srinagar districts of Jammu and Kashmir, a police official said. A civilian, an army soldier and a militant have been killed so far.Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Anantnag district Dooru Shahbad area in wee hours of Thursday morning, after which the gun battle broke out, an official said. A militant and an army soldier have been killed in the fire exchange.The search operation turned into an encounter with militants when the insurgents opened fire on the security forces, he said.In another operation in Panzan area of Budgam district, security forces were locked in a gunbattle with militants hiding in a house. They later fled to a religious place and are engaged in a gun battle with the security forces. Three militants are believed to be holed up inside. No casualties have been reported so far.In Noorbagh area of Srinagar, security forces launched a cordon and search operation after receiving a tip-off of militants' hiding in a house. Another encounter is underway in Noorbagh area in the outskirts of Srinagar city. The owner of the house was killed in the operations.The militants managed to escape the house, police said. Searches are on to track the militants.Meanwhile, internet services have been snapped in Srinagar and other adjoining areas.Further details are awaited.