News18 » India
1-min read

Three Engineering Students Arrested for Killing Roommate Over Loan Dispute in Pune

The trio allegedly pushed their roommate off the 11th floor of their flat after he failed to return Rs 15,000 he had borrowed from them on 10% interest.

PTI

Updated:March 10, 2020, 5:42 PM IST
Three Engineering Students Arrested for Killing Roommate Over Loan Dispute in Pune
Representative image

Pune: Three engineering students were arrested for allegedly killing a 24-year-old roommate by pushing him from the balcony of their 11th floor Kondhwa flat over a monetary dispute in the early hours of Tuesday, Pune said on Monday.

An official said accused Abhinav Jadhav, Akshay Gorade and Tejas Gujar, all engineering students, had lent Rs 15,000 to the deceased, Sagar Chilveri, on 10 per cent interest and the latter was supposed to return it on Monday.

"There was a heated argument in the early hours of Tuesday after Chilveri failed to return the money, first in the residential complex's parking lot and then in their 11th floor flat. It is suspected that Chilveri was pushed off the balcony by the three," the Kondhwa police station official said.

The three were arrested for murder, bodily hurt and criminal intimidation under IPC sections.

