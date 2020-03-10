Three Engineering Students Arrested for Killing Roommate Over Loan Dispute in Pune
The trio allegedly pushed their roommate off the 11th floor of their flat after he failed to return Rs 15,000 he had borrowed from them on 10% interest.
Representative image
Pune: Three engineering students were arrested for allegedly killing a 24-year-old roommate by pushing him from the balcony of their 11th floor Kondhwa flat over a monetary dispute in the early hours of Tuesday, Pune said on Monday.
An official said accused Abhinav Jadhav, Akshay Gorade and Tejas Gujar, all engineering students, had lent Rs 15,000 to the deceased, Sagar Chilveri, on 10 per cent interest and the latter was supposed to return it on Monday.
"There was a heated argument in the early hours of Tuesday after Chilveri failed to return the money, first in the residential complex's parking lot and then in their 11th floor flat. It is suspected that Chilveri was pushed off the balcony by the three," the Kondhwa police station official said.
The three were arrested for murder, bodily hurt and criminal intimidation under IPC sections.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Coronavirus Playing Spoilsport? Drop Everything and Google ‘Holi’ for a Colourful Trick
- Happy Holi 2020: 5 Hindi Songs to Make Your Party Happening
- There Was Time When I Was Even Ready to Pay to Act But Still Got Rejected, Says Vicky Kaushal
- Lego's Colorful Plastic Building Blocks are Going Green and Sustainable
- HOLD THE PRESS! Scientists May Have Found a Way to Prevent Coronavirus Spread