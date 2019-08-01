Three Family Members Including Eight-Year-Old Girl Found Hanging in West Bengal
Representative image.
Alipurduar (WB): Three members of a family, including an 8-year-old girl, were found hanging in their house in Alipurduar district on Thursday, police said.
Preliminary investigation revealed that 32-year-old Basudeb Pal strangulated his wife Anima (25) and daughter Ankita (8) to death with a gamcha (traditional cotton towel) and then hanged them, Superintendent of Police Nagendra Nath Tripathi said.
Basudeb, stated to be a "habitual drunkard", later committed suicide by hanging at the house in Pakriguri village near the West Bengal-Assam border. Tripathi said the couple had a quarrel last night.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. Basudeb used to work as daily labourer, the SP said. Local people said he used to work as a carpenter in Shillong and returned home only Wednesday. -
