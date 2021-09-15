Three Farmers Killed After Touching Electric Fence in Gujarat

Three farmers, including a father-son duo, died of electric shock in a village in Gujarat's Chhotaudepur district, police said on Wednesday. The trio, residents of tribal-dominated village Pipalsat, was electrocuted after touching a live wire of an electric fence erected for protecting crops from animals, they said.

The police learnt about the incident on Tuesday night after villagers discovered their bodies lying in a field surrounded by an electric fence, sub-inspector of the Sankheda police station Mayur Sutaria said.T he deceased were identified by the police as Raju Baria (47), his son Sanjay Baria (22) and one Jasu Tadvi (30), all farmers.

"All the three victims died of electrocution after touching a fence wire where high-voltage current was running. The field around which the fence was erected belonged to the Baria family. We have asked the officials of the electricity board to investigate the matter," Sutaria said.Based on report from the electricity board, an FIR will be lodged in the case, he said.

The bodies were sent for postmortem and further investigation was underway, the police officer added.

