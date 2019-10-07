Three Feared Trapped as Water Pipeline Bursts in Assam Power Project
The incident took place in the wee hours of Monday and at least three persons were inside a pump house of the plant at that time and they are feared trapped there.
Image for representation.
Haflong (Assam): At least three persons were feared trapped inside a pump house after a pipeline carrying water to a hydro-power plant burst in Assam's Dima Hasao district on Monday, official sources said.
A large portion of the Kopili Hydro Electric Plant of state-run North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO) was also inundated due to the rupture in the pipeline that carries 12,000 litres of water per second.
The incident took place in the wee hours of Monday and at least three persons were inside a pump house of the plant at that time and they are feared trapped there, the sources said.
A few more people had been stuck at different locations of the project area but they were rescued during the day, they said.
No official confirmation could be obtained as repeated calls made to the authorities remained unanswered. The pipeline that burst used to supply water to the hydro power project from a reservoir at Umrangso area in Dima Hasao district of Assam, sources said.
After the incident, NEEPCO opened all the gates of thereservoir to release excess water and reduce the pressure. Located on the Kopili river in Dima Hasao, the Kopili Hydro Electric Project was the maiden venture of NEEPCO when it came into existence in 1976.
The current total installed capacity of the project is 275 MW.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fans Sign Petition to Nominate Robert Downey Jr in Oscar 2020 for Avengers Endgame
- In Pics: Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Rani Mukerji, Kajol Celebrate Durga Ashtami
- Hardik Pandya Wore a Really Expensive Watch to Surgery and Time Stood Still on Twitter
- Gianluigi Buffon Compares Messi to Federer and Says Ronaldo is Like Nadal
- Watch: Thrilled Flight Crew Take Selfies with K Sivan, Passengers Cheer