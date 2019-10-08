Three Fishermen Missing after Trawler Capsizes in Odisha's Mahanadi River
The incident took place close to the Nehru Bangala when the small trawler carrying five fishermen was returning to coast after fishing in the deep sea.
Image for representation.
Paradip (Odisha): At least three fishermen went missing after their fishing trawler capsized in the Mahanadi river mouth in Paradip coast here on Tuesday, police said.
The incident took place close to the Nehru Bangala when the small trawler carrying five fishermen was returning to coast after fishing in the deep sea, said Pradumnya Behera, inspector-in-charge of Paradip Marine police station.
Another trawler rescued two fishermen, but there was no whereabouts of the three others, Behera said, adding that police, fire brigade and coast guard have launched a search operation.
The rescued persons, hailing from nearby Bhadrak district, were rushed to the Atharbanki hospital for treatment, he said. In another incident in Puri, alert lifeguards saved the life of a 19-year-old man who was swept away by strong currents while taking bath in the sea.
