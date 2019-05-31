English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Three 'Gaushala' Employees Suspended Over Cow Slaughter Allegations in UP
The city magistrate had been asked to conduct an inquiry into the incident, an official said.
Photo for representation.
Shahjahanpur (UP): Three employees at a municipality-run cowshed were suspended after allegations that some parts of a cow carcass were found there, an official said Friday.
A senior official, however, said no cow was found missing from the "gaushala".
District Magistrate Amrit Tripathi said employees Rashid, Noor Ahmed and Raja Ram were placed under suspension following allegations of cow slaughter.
The city magistrate had been asked to conduct an inquiry into the incident, the DM said.
Orders have also been issued to initiate action against the in-charge of the cowshed as well as the local police station.
Nagar Ayukt' Vidya Shankar Singh, who heads the municipality, said all 220 cows were found in the "gaushala".
The DM has ordered an inquiry into the incident and the truth would be out soon, Singh said.
Meanwhile, a gau rakshak dal' staged a dharna, demanding strict action against the culprits.
