Three Get Capital Punishment for Killing Woman in West Bengal

Additional sessions judge (I) Jimut Bahan Biswas sentenced Surojit Deb, Lipika Poddar and Sanjoy Biswas to death for the murder of Jayanti Deb.

PTI

Updated:July 22, 2019, 10:37 PM IST
Three Get Capital Punishment for Killing Woman in West Bengal
Representative Image.
Kolkata: A city court on Monday sentenced three persons to capital punishment for killing a woman, chopping her body into pieces and dumping the severed limbs at Sealdah station.

Additional sessions judge (I) Jimut Bahan Biswas sentenced Surojit Deb, Lipika Poddar and Sanjoy Biswas to death for the murder of Jayanti Deb.

Jayanti Deb was the wife of Surojit Deb while Lipika is his paramour, the prosecution lawyer said, adding that Biswas, a supari killer, was given Rs 12,000 by the duo to kill Jayanti Deb in May 2014.

After killing the woman, Biswas cut the body into several pieces and stuffed the legs and hands in two bags and the head in another. The rest of the body was wrapped in a quilt and dumped at Sealdah station along with the bags.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) investigated the murder and arrested Surojit from his home at Lake Town area in north Kolkata. Following his arrest, Lipika and Biswas were also arrested.

