Three Govt Officials Killed as Car Plunges into Canal in Andhra Pradesh's Tanuku

West Godavari Superintendent of Police K Narayan Naik said that the deceased were identified as Sekhar, a senior assistant in Tanuku municipal office; Katari Srinivas, a water boy in the RTO office; and Dasari Nagasubashini, a cluster coordinator of Velugu project.

Three Andhra Pradesh government employees, including one working on contract, were killed when a car they were travelling in plunged into an irrigation canal in Tanuku in West Godavari district on Monday morning.

West Godavari Superintendent of Police K Narayan Naik said that the deceased were identified as Sekhar, a senior assistant in Tanuku municipal office; Katari Srinivas, a water boy in the RTO office; and Dasari Nagasubashini, a cluster coordinator of Velugu project. Tanuku is 37 km north-east of Bhimavaram.

Police officials are trying to ascertain the cause of the incident while post-mortem reports are awaited.

