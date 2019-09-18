Three Guards at Gujarat Factory Killed in Attack by Over Dozen Men, Cops Suspect Robbery Bid
The incident took place late Tuesday night when the assailants jumped the boundary wall of the PG Glass Company, located at Utiyadara village in Ankleshwar taluka, to enter the premises and attacked the guards.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Bharuch: Three security guards at a glass making factory were killed and as many others injured after a group of 25 to 30 people attacked them in Gujarat's Bharuch district, a police official said on Wednesday.
The exact reason behind the attack was not yet known, though police suspect it to be a robbery bid.
The incident took place late Tuesday night when the assailants jumped the boundary wall of the PG Glass Company, located at Utiyadara village in Ankleshwar taluka, to enter the premises and attacked the guards, he said.
The assailants, wielding wooden stick and iron pipes, attacked six guards deployed at the factory, which was shut since last four years, Ankleshwar (rural) police inspector (in-charge) Jayrajsinh Chavda said.
"Two guards, who received head injuries, died on the spot. The four others were rushed by villagers to a privatehospital in Ankleshwar where one of them succumbed to his injuries. The two others were undergoing treatment," he said.
The factory was closed since last four years but its owners had employed six guards to took after the property, he said.
"We are yet to ascertain the reason behind the attack. Prima facie, it appears the attack was a result of a loot attempt, but an investigation is on to ascertain if the assailants managed to get away with anything," he said.
The deceased were identified as Pirabhai Rabari (40), Govabhai Rabari (47) and Devabhai Rabari (65), he added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here is How Much The Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro And iPhone 11 Pro Max Will Cost
- Priyanka Chopra Admits Having a Baby With Nick Jonas is on Her 'To-Do-List'
- Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max Review: More Than Anything Else, The Camera is Truly Pro
- Woman Wakes up to Find She Swallowed 2.4-Carat Diamond Ring in Sleep in US
- Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 65-inch Launched Alongside Mi TV 4X 50-inch, 4X 43-inch and 4A 40-inch