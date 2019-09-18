Take the pledge to vote

Three Guards at Gujarat Factory Killed in Attack by Over Dozen Men, Cops Suspect Robbery Bid

The incident took place late Tuesday night when the assailants jumped the boundary wall of the PG Glass Company, located at Utiyadara village in Ankleshwar taluka, to enter the premises and attacked the guards.

PTI

Updated:September 18, 2019, 4:07 PM IST
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Bharuch: Three security guards at a glass making factory were killed and as many others injured after a group of 25 to 30 people attacked them in Gujarat's Bharuch district, a police official said on Wednesday.

The exact reason behind the attack was not yet known, though police suspect it to be a robbery bid.

The incident took place late Tuesday night when the assailants jumped the boundary wall of the PG Glass Company, located at Utiyadara village in Ankleshwar taluka, to enter the premises and attacked the guards, he said.

The assailants, wielding wooden stick and iron pipes, attacked six guards deployed at the factory, which was shut since last four years, Ankleshwar (rural) police inspector (in-charge) Jayrajsinh Chavda said.

"Two guards, who received head injuries, died on the spot. The four others were rushed by villagers to a privatehospital in Ankleshwar where one of them succumbed to his injuries. The two others were undergoing treatment," he said.

The factory was closed since last four years but its owners had employed six guards to took after the property, he said.

"We are yet to ascertain the reason behind the attack. Prima facie, it appears the attack was a result of a loot attempt, but an investigation is on to ascertain if the assailants managed to get away with anything," he said.

The deceased were identified as Pirabhai Rabari (40), Govabhai Rabari (47) and Devabhai Rabari (65), he added.

