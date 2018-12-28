Three Headless Bodies Found Inside a Drum by the Roadside in Haryana's Bhiwani

The headless bodies of a 32-year-old woman, a girl and a toddler were found inside a drum lying on a road in Haryana's Bhiwani district on Friday, police said.The three bodies were found on the Rohtak-Bhiwani road at Kharak village of the district, they said.Bhiwani Superintendent of Police (SP) Ganga Ram Punia said the bodies were those of a 32-year-old woman, a 12-year-old girl and a one-to-two year-old child.He said the bodies were later sent for postmortem."Presently, we are trying to identify the bodies. It has become difficult as the bodies are headless," Punia said.The Haryana Police has asked Delhi, Rajasthan and Punjab Police regarding any missing persons report, matching the description of the three bodies, filed in any of the police stations, the SP said.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.