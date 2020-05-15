Three Held after Threatening Aurangabad Covid-19 Hospital Nurse

Three people were arrested for allegedly threatening a nurse to not use a particular road in a locality in Aurangabad in Maharashtra as she was working in a COVID-19 facility, police said on Friday.

The incident happened close to midnight on Monday, an MIDC CIDCO police station official said.

"The three, identified as Karbhari Hiwale, Suresh Kale and Yogesh Kawde, asked her not use a road as she worked in a COVID-19 hospital. All three have been arrested for sexual harassment and criminal intimidation among other offences," he said.