INDIA

Three Held after Threatening Aurangabad Covid-19 Hospital Nurse

Representative image.

The incident happened close to midnight on Monday, an MIDC CIDCO police station official said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 15, 2020, 7:03 PM IST
Three people were arrested for allegedly threatening a nurse to not use a particular road in a locality in Aurangabad in Maharashtra as she was working in a COVID-19 facility, police said on Friday.

"The three, identified as Karbhari Hiwale, Suresh Kale and Yogesh Kawde, asked her not use a road as she worked in a COVID-19 hospital. All three have been arrested for sexual harassment and criminal intimidation among other offences," he said.

