Three Held For Assaulting Man, Vandalising Office

New Delhi, Oct 2: Three men were arrested on Saturday for allegedly firing bullets, assaulting a man and vandalising an office of a property dealer in south Delhi’s Aaya Nagar, police said. The accused have been identified as Vishnu Choudhary (29), Rahul Rawat (22) and Ashu Tanwar (21), all residents of Aaya Nagar, they said.

On Friday around 7 pm, the Fatehpur Beri police station received information about firing at G-Block, Aaya Nagar. Police reached the spot where it was revealed that some persons carrying iron rods and hammers entered a plot near Gurjar Chowk, Phase-6, and thrashed one Jaiveer (35).

When other person Mahesh came outside from the adjacent room, the attackers had left Jaiveer and chased him. He hid himself in the room. But the attackers ransacked the office and smashed the windowpanes and doors with hammers. Later, while fleeing from the spot on their bikes, they fired twice, a senior police officer said. Prime facie, it appears that the two groups were against each other over the issue of dominance in the locality. However, investigation is underway, police said.

Thereafter, a case was registered under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intension) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act. During investigation, three accused were arrested on Saturday and one bike used in the crime has been recovered, police said.

Police said four to five persons are absconding and efforts are being made to arrest them.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

