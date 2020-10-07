INDIA

1-MIN READ

Three Held For Attacking Maha Excise Dept Officials

Three persons were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly attacking Excise department personnel after they intercepted a car carrying liquor in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said. The incident occurred on Monday night at Chinchpada Road in Kalyan, an official said.

While a team of officials was taking occupants of the car to the excise office, the accused called for a back-up, he said. Six personnel were injured after they were attacked with rods and sticks, the official said.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

  • First Published: October 7, 2020, 12:06 AM IST
