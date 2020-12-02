Three Held for Hanging Out of Moving Car Window With Drinks in Mumbai

Three men were arrested on Wednesday after their video of purportedly hanging out of the window of a moving car with drinks on the Western Express Highway went viral, police said. The video was shot by a citizen who tagged it to the Mumbai Traffic Police, an official said.

The traffic police traced the car by its number plate and picked up the trio from their residences in Thakur Complex in suburban Kandivali, he said, adding that the car was also seized. "They had gone on a joyride to Bandra from Kandivali in a car," he said.

A case has been registered under sections 279 (rash and negligence driving) and 336 (Endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code, and under the Motor Vehicles Act and the Mumbai Police Act.