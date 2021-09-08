Three Held For 'UnlawfUl Conversion' Of 21-year-old Woman In UP

Kaushambi (UP), Sep 7: Three men were arrested in Kaushambi district for “unlawful conversion" of a 21-year-old woman, who had eloped with one of the accused last year, police said on Tuesday. The woman had eloped with her lover Mohammad Ahsan alias Hasan a day before her marriage, Superintendent of Police Radheyshyam Vishwakarma said.

After this, the woman’s brother lodged a police complaint and a case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act. Hasan, Mustafa and Ateeq have been arrested in connection with the case and the woman has been sent for a medical examination, the SP said SOG in-charge Sanjay Gupta said the woman willingly eloped with Hasan who took her to Ateeq’s place. They stayed there for six months.

Hasan’s brother Mustafa told her that if she wants to marry him, she will have to change her religion, Gupta said. But after the religious conversion, the girl was married to Ghulam Gaus (25), a resident of Pratapgarh district, the SOG in-charge said, adding that Gaus was detained and was being questioned.

Gupta said Gaus had embraced Islam in 2014 and before becoming a Muslim, he was Ratibhan Pasi. Six fake identity cards were seized from Gaus’s possession, Gupta added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here