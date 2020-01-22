Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Three Held in Tamil Nadu for Suspected Links with IS, Search on For Fourth Accused

The men were booked under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act as well as the Information Technology Act for spreading religious and extremist ideologies through social media apps like WhatsApp.

Poornima Murali | CNN-News18

Updated:January 22, 2020, 10:04 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Three Held in Tamil Nadu for Suspected Links with IS, Search on For Fourth Accused
Image for representation.

Chennai: Three men have been arrested in arrested in Ramanathapuram district on Wednesday for allegedly being involved in recruitment of youths and raising of funds for the Islamic State.

The men were booked under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act as well as the Information Technology Act for spreading religious and extremist ideologies through social media apps like WhatsApp.

The men, identified as Pitchai Kani (Puraa Kani), Mohamed Ali and Amir, were arrested while attending a meeting at Buhariya school grounds in the Devipattinam area.

A special team has been formed to trace a fourth men, named Sheikh Dawood, who was earlier been arrested by the Intelligence Bureau for participating in 'anti-national' activities and later released on bail.

Agencies are probing a link between the men and the murder of Special Superintendent of Police Vincent Wilson along the Tamil Nadu-Kerala earlier this month.

Two persons were then nabbed by the Karnataka Police from the coastal district of Udupi on suspicion of being involved in the murder. Police sources said the men arrested on Wednesday may have financially helped plot the murder of the senior police officer.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram