Three Held in Tamil Nadu for Suspected Links with IS, Search on For Fourth Accused
The men were booked under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act as well as the Information Technology Act for spreading religious and extremist ideologies through social media apps like WhatsApp.
Image for representation.
Chennai: Three men have been arrested in arrested in Ramanathapuram district on Wednesday for allegedly being involved in recruitment of youths and raising of funds for the Islamic State.
The men, identified as Pitchai Kani (Puraa Kani), Mohamed Ali and Amir, were arrested while attending a meeting at Buhariya school grounds in the Devipattinam area.
A special team has been formed to trace a fourth men, named Sheikh Dawood, who was earlier been arrested by the Intelligence Bureau for participating in 'anti-national' activities and later released on bail.
Agencies are probing a link between the men and the murder of Special Superintendent of Police Vincent Wilson along the Tamil Nadu-Kerala earlier this month.
Two persons were then nabbed by the Karnataka Police from the coastal district of Udupi on suspicion of being involved in the murder. Police sources said the men arrested on Wednesday may have financially helped plot the murder of the senior police officer.
