Three IAF Personnel Killed, Three Other Injured as Truck Falls into Gorge in Rajasthan

Barmer: Three Air Force personnel were killed and three others injured when a truck carrying them fell into a gorge in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Wednesday, police said.

Two of the injured are in a critical condition, they said.

Barmer District Superintendent of Police Shivraj Meena said the truck carrying eight soldiers was coming from an Air Force station in Chauhatan town when it lost balance and fell into a gorge.

He said a police team rushed the injured to a hospital in Chauhatan from where two jawans were referred to Barmer.

