Three IAF Personnel Qurantined After One Visited Nizamuddin Area in Mid-March

The Indian Air Force said all three personnel are asymptomatic and have been quarantined after it was found that an official had visited the contentious religious gathering at Delhi that lead to an outbreak of coronavirus infections.

PTI

Updated:April 5, 2020, 8:54 AM IST
Three IAF Personnel Qurantined After One Visited Nizamuddin Area in Mid-March
Representative Image.

New Delhi: Three personnel of the Indian Air Force (IAF) are under a precautionary quarantine presently as one of them had visited the Nizamuddin area around the same time the Tablighi Jamaat meeting was happening there last month, an IAF spokesperson said.

A number of people who attended the Jamaat congregation, which took place mid-March in Delhi, were found to be having the coronavirus infection.

"This person had gone to the Nizamuddin area around the same time this Jamaat meeting was taking place. Whether he attended this Jamaat meeting or not is under investigation by the Indian Air Force," the spokesperson said.

"He has come in contact with two other Air Force personnel. All three of them are asymptomatic. All three under quarantine right now," he added.

Nearly 22,000 Tablighi Jamaat members and their primary contacts have been quarantined across the country so far, said a Union home ministry official on Saturday.

Thousands of Tablighi Jamaat members had gathered at its headquarters in Nizamuddin, ignoring warnings by the government against large gatherings.

Hundreds of them were evicted from there during the last few days.

