Three Including Juvenile Held in Delhi for Stealing Cars to Go on Joy Rides

New Delhi: Two persons were arrested and a juvenile was apprehended for allegedly stealing cars to go on joy rides, police said on Tuesday.

Pradeep Bosatta (22) and Munender (20) wanted to live a lavish life and impress their girlfriends with the stolen cars, they said. According to police, a resident of Model Town area lodged a complaint against three bike borne persons who robbed him of his car after brandishing a pistol like weapon.

The trio had stopped at a fuel station in Ghaziabad and proceeded towards Hindon Airport, police said. The minor boy was apprehended and on his instance, Pradeep and Munender were arrested, police added.

