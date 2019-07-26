Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Three Including Two Congress Leaders Beaten up on Suspicion of Being Child-lifters in MP

The incident took place on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday at Nawal Singhana village, 35 km from Betul town, but no arrested has been made so far.

PTI

Updated:July 26, 2019, 5:21 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Three Including Two Congress Leaders Beaten up on Suspicion of Being Child-lifters in MP
Representative image.
Loading...

Betul: Three persons including two local Congress leaders were thrashed by locals on suspicion of being child-lifters in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh, police said Friday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday at Nawal Singhana village, 35 km from Betul town, said Shahpur police station in-charge Deepak Parashar.

Betul district Congress general secretary Dharmendra Shukla, another local Congress leader Dharmu Singh Lanjiwar and tribal leader Lalit Baraskar were returning in a car to Shahpur from Kesia, he said.

Following rumours that a gang which abducted children was moving around, the villagers had set up obstacles on the road by laying tree branches, the police officer said.

When the victims saw the road blockade, they thought it had been put up by robbers, and tried to turn around.

Suspecting them to be child-lifters, the villagers stopped them and beat them up, the officer said.

All three were injured and the car was also damaged in the incident. The victims somehow managed to escape and contact police, Parashar added.

By the time a police team reached the spot, the assailants had fled.

A case of assault was registered against Dilip Barkade, Nathu Barkade, Mukteshwar, Manish and Dinesh Vishwakarma, but no one has been arrested yet, the officer said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram