Three Including Two Congress Leaders Beaten up on Suspicion of Being Child-lifters in MP
Betul: Three persons including two local Congress leaders were thrashed by locals on suspicion of being child-lifters in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh, police said Friday.
The incident took place on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday at Nawal Singhana village, 35 km from Betul town, said Shahpur police station in-charge Deepak Parashar.
Betul district Congress general secretary Dharmendra Shukla, another local Congress leader Dharmu Singh Lanjiwar and tribal leader Lalit Baraskar were returning in a car to Shahpur from Kesia, he said.
Following rumours that a gang which abducted children was moving around, the villagers had set up obstacles on the road by laying tree branches, the police officer said.
When the victims saw the road blockade, they thought it had been put up by robbers, and tried to turn around.
Suspecting them to be child-lifters, the villagers stopped them and beat them up, the officer said.
All three were injured and the car was also damaged in the incident. The victims somehow managed to escape and contact police, Parashar added.
By the time a police team reached the spot, the assailants had fled.
A case of assault was registered against Dilip Barkade, Nathu Barkade, Mukteshwar, Manish and Dinesh Vishwakarma, but no one has been arrested yet, the officer said.
