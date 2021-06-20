Three, Including Woman, Booked for Creating Objectionable Facebook Post Against Champat Rai: UP Police

Three persons, including a woman, have been booked for creating an objectionable and indecent Facebook post against Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust's general secretary Champat Rai, police said on Sunday. An FIR against the trio has been lodged on the complaint of Bijnor resident Sanjay Bansal, who has claimed himself to Champat Rai's brother, Nagina police station's in-charge Krishna Murari Dohre said.

In his complaint, Bansal said that a man named Vineet has made several objectionable and derogatory remarks against the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust's general secretary in his Facebook post. Bansal also annexed to his complaint a screenshot of Vineet's Facebook post, the SHO said.

In his complaint, Bansal said that when he called up the mobile phone linked to the Facebook account, the man receiving the call said the post was written on the instruction of a woman living in Nagina, the SHO added. The SHO said that the complainant also accused the person receiving the call of calling him names and threatening him.

Bijnor's Superintendent of Police Dharmveer Singh said on the basis of the Facebook post, the police have lodged an FIR against two men, Vineet and Rajnish, and a woman, Alka, under various penal sections for forging a fake document and using objectionable language. The trust general secretary was recently accused by AAP MP Sanjay Singh and other Opposition leaders of buying some land for then Ram temple premises in Ayodhya at an inflated price, but Rai has refuted those allegations.

