Three Indians Among 35 Foreigners Killed in Sri Lanka Terror Attack, Confirms Sushma Swaraj

God bless her. I am endorsing this to the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka. @IndiainSL https://t.co/14Nti6xeYj — Chowkidar Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) April 21, 2019

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj confirmed on Sunday that three Indian national have been killed in Easter Day bomb blasts at churches and hotels in Sri Lanka."Indian High Commission in Colombo has conveyed that National Hospital has informed them about the death of three Indian nationals," she said, adding that the deceased have been identified as Lakshmi, Narayan Chandrashekhar and Ramesh.Swaraj said that the ministry is still waiting for details. The minister also tweeted helpline numbers for Indian stranded in the island country. "Indian High Commission in Colombo @IndiainSL will provide you all help and assistance. Our helpline numbers are : +94777903082, +94112422788, +94112422789," she said.The powerful blasts — six in quick succession and then two more hours later — left hundreds injured and wrought devastation, including at the capital's well-known St Anthony's Shrine, a historic Catholic Church.Swaraj further said, "I conveyed to the Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka that India is ready to provide all humanitarian assistance. In case required, we are ready to despatch our medical teams as well."Sri Lanka's National Hospital spokesperson said that 35 foreign national have been killed in the incident. "Among the victims are nationals of USA, Denmark, China, Japan, Pakistan, Morocco, India and Bangladesh," they said.A Twitter user Ankit Jaiswal sought Swaraj's help to find his sister, who had gone to the island country. Swaraj replied that she was endorsing the matter to the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka.