Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Three Indians Among 35 Foreigners Killed in Sri Lanka Terror Attack, Confirms Sushma Swaraj

Swaraj said that the ministry is still waiting for details. The minister also tweeted helpline numbers for Indian stranded in the island country.

News18.com

Updated:April 21, 2019, 9:07 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Three Indians Among 35 Foreigners Killed in Sri Lanka Terror Attack, Confirms Sushma Swaraj
Source: AFP
Loading...
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj confirmed on Sunday that three Indian national have been killed in Easter Day bomb blasts at churches and hotels in Sri Lanka.

"Indian High Commission in Colombo has conveyed that National Hospital has informed them about the death of three Indian nationals," she said, adding that the deceased have been identified as Lakshmi, Narayan Chandrashekhar and Ramesh.

Swaraj said that the ministry is still waiting for details. The minister also tweeted helpline numbers for Indian stranded in the island country. "Indian High Commission in Colombo @IndiainSL will provide you all help and assistance. Our helpline numbers are : +94777903082, +94112422788, +94112422789," she said.

The powerful blasts — six in quick succession and then two more hours later — left hundreds injured and wrought devastation, including at the capital's well-known St Anthony's Shrine, a historic Catholic Church.

Swaraj further said, "I conveyed to the Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka that India is ready to provide all humanitarian assistance. In case required, we are ready to despatch our medical teams as well."

Sri Lanka's National Hospital spokesperson said that 35 foreign national have been killed in the incident. "Among the victims are nationals of USA, Denmark, China, Japan, Pakistan, Morocco, India and Bangladesh," they said.

A Twitter user Ankit Jaiswal sought Swaraj's help to find his sister, who had gone to the island country. Swaraj replied that she was endorsing the matter to the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka.

| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram