Three Indians Arrested in Nepal for Smuggling Drugs; 25 Kg Cannabis Confiscated
The contraband item was hidden in a plastic bag under the seat of the vehicle. The police have initiated further action into the matter taking the four into custody.
Representative image.
Kathmandu: Three Indians were among four persons arrested on Tuesday in Nepal for smuggling drugs, police said. All four of them were arrested from Hetauda Sub-metropolitan City in Makawanpur district of central Nepal along with 25 kilograms of hemp or cannabis, they added.
Those arrested were Mukesh Sahni, 25, Raj Kumar, 25, and Omprakash Chaudhary, residents of Motihari, India and 50-year-old Jitendra Prasad, a resident of Bindabasini Rural Municipality of Parsa district. They were arrested when the police was conducting security check on an Indian number plate car, the police said.
The contraband item was hidden in a plastic bag under the seat of the vehicle. The police have initiated further action into the matter taking the four into custody.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Meet Dipesh, 18-Year-Old Dancer from Bengal Who's Trying to Put India on World Ballet Map
- HS Prannoy Trumps Lin Dan to Enter Round 3 of World Badminton Championships
- Ashes 2019: Steve Waugh Wowed by Deceptive Archer's 'X-factor'
- Camera That Clicked San Francisco’s Fog Enveloped Golden Gate Bridge is Shutting Down
- Dwayne The Rock Johnson Ties the Knot With Laura Hashian in Secret Hawaiian Wedding, See Pics