Three Indians Arrested in Nepal for Smuggling Drugs; 25 Kg Cannabis Confiscated

Kathmandu: Three Indians were among four persons arrested on Tuesday in Nepal for smuggling drugs, police said. All four of them were arrested from Hetauda Sub-metropolitan City in Makawanpur district of central Nepal along with 25 kilograms of hemp or cannabis, they added.

Those arrested were Mukesh Sahni, 25, Raj Kumar, 25, and Omprakash Chaudhary, residents of Motihari, India and 50-year-old Jitendra Prasad, a resident of Bindabasini Rural Municipality of Parsa district. They were arrested when the police was conducting security check on an Indian number plate car, the police said.

The contraband item was hidden in a plastic bag under the seat of the vehicle. The police have initiated further action into the matter taking the four into custody.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.