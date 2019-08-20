Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Three Indians Arrested in Nepal for Smuggling Drugs; 25 Kg Cannabis Confiscated

The contraband item was hidden in a plastic bag under the seat of the vehicle. The police have initiated further action into the matter taking the four into custody.

PTI

Updated:August 20, 2019, 5:47 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Three Indians Arrested in Nepal for Smuggling Drugs; 25 Kg Cannabis Confiscated
Representative image.
Loading...

Kathmandu: Three Indians were among four persons arrested on Tuesday in Nepal for smuggling drugs, police said. All four of them were arrested from Hetauda Sub-metropolitan City in Makawanpur district of central Nepal along with 25 kilograms of hemp or cannabis, they added.

Those arrested were Mukesh Sahni, 25, Raj Kumar, 25, and Omprakash Chaudhary, residents of Motihari, India and 50-year-old Jitendra Prasad, a resident of Bindabasini Rural Municipality of Parsa district. They were arrested when the police was conducting security check on an Indian number plate car, the police said.

The contraband item was hidden in a plastic bag under the seat of the vehicle. The police have initiated further action into the matter taking the four into custody.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram