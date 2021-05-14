Three Inmates Killed in Shootout Inside High Security Barrack of Chitrakoot Jail, Yogi Seeks Report

A shootout was reported from inside Chitrakoot jail in Uttar Pradesh on Friday morning which led to the deaths of three inmates. The incident happened at the high-security barrack of Chitrakoot District Jail around 10am. A number of senior officials, district magistrate and superintendent of police, have rushed to the spot and an investigation is underway. A search operation is also being undertaken and police said the situation is under control.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has sought a report on the incident within six hours. A joint report will be submitted by the inspector general and commissioner of Chitrakoot and DIG (prisons).

According to available information, a prisoner named Anshu Dixit managed to obtain a firearm from outside and shot dead two inmates, identified as Merajuddin alias Meraj Ali and Mukim alias Kala. Dixit was soon killed in cross firing from police when he was threatening to kill five other inmates, whom he held at gunpoint.

Kala was a notorious criminal from the west UP and was an accused in the daylight killing of NIA officer Tanzil Ahmed. He was brought from Saharanpur to Chitrakoot on May 7. Merajuddin was said to be close to BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari, currently lodged in Banda jail. He was transferred from Varanasi to Chitrakoot jail on March 20. Dixit was a contract killer who had worked for gangster Munna Bajrangi in the past. He was an inmate here since December 8, 2019.

