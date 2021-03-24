Three IPS Officers Forced to Retire in 'Public Interest' by Yogi Adityanath Govt in Uttar Pradesh

Three IPS officers were forced to retire with immediate effect in “public interest” by the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh upon the Centre’s approval.

The state government claimed that the move is a part of its policy of zero tolerance towards indiscipline and corruption. The three officers include Amitabh Thakur, Rakesh Shankar of and Rajesh Krishna of batches 1992, 2005 and 2006, respectively.

This is so far the biggest action taken against IPS officers in recent times.

Thakur has time and again grabbed the headlines. His feud with Mulayam Singh Yadav was also in news. Besides, he was also surrounded by many other allegations, including the disproportionate assets case, and was suspended twice. Further, he was not given promotion due to a pending investigation.

Thakur was also known for his reactions on many sensitive issues.

Meanwhile, Shankar was accused of supporting the accused in the case of sexual harassment in Deoria’s Ma Vindhyavasini Women Protection Home. He was the Superintendent of Police of Deoria at that time and had also faced suspension once.

Krishna, on the other hand, was accused of corruption. In 2006, he was caught red handed taking bribes for recruitment in PAC and his promotion was cancelled.