Three Jaish-affiliated Terrorists Arrested in J&K, Ammunition Seized
The Police arrested the three car-borne terrorists with live rounds of ammunition from the outskirts of Srinagar.
Representative image
Srinagar: Three Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists were arrested by security forces on Sunday from the outskirts of the city, police said.
"Three car-borne terrorists affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM (were) arrested by police and security forces at Lawaypora (on Srinagar-Baramulla road) (based) on a credible input today," a police spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said ammunition, including live rounds, was seized from the three terrorists. They were identified as Rayees Hurrah, Shahid Bhat and Ishaq Lone.
