Three Jaish-e-Mohammad Terrorists Killed in Tral Encounter

Three Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Nagbaeran area of Tral, Awantipora of Pulwama district on Saturday. This was the second gun battle in the last two days.

Police said the three terrorists of JeM have been killed in Tral upper reaches, en route a famous trekking destination. Two militants of Hizbul Mujahideen were killed in Khrew area on Friday. Kashmir’s top cop Vijay Kumar said they belonged to the hit squad of the Hizbul.

The identity of Jaish militants is yet to be ascertained, Police said. Saturday’s encounter was brief despite the

fact that it took place in the woods and that entails quite a climb.

The teams of police and army approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight. In around 15 minutes, the forces were able to neutralize the three terrorists.

