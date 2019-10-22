3 Jaish-e-Mohammed Terrorists Behind Murder of Two Gujjar Community Men Killed in Kashmir's Tral

Srinagar: Three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists have been killed in the Tral area of south Kashmir in an encounter with security forces, Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh said on Tuesday.

The militants were allegedly responsible for the killing of two brothers, hailing from the Gujjar community, in Kashmir in August this year, he said.

More details awaited.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.