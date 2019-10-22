English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
3 Jaish-e-Mohammed Terrorists Behind Murder of Two Gujjar Community Men Killed in Kashmir's Tral
The militants were allegedly responsible for the killing of two brothers, hailing from the Gujjar community, in Kashmir in August this year, police said.
Image for representation.
Srinagar: Three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists have been killed in the Tral area of south Kashmir in an encounter with security forces, Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh said on Tuesday.
The militants were allegedly responsible for the killing of two brothers, hailing from the Gujjar community, in Kashmir in August this year, he said.
More details awaited.
