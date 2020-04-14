Three Jamaat Members, Two of Their Contacts Test Covid-19 Positive in UP's Shamil, Says District Magistrate
The district magistrate said a total of 288 sample had been sent for testing out of which 16 have tested positive till date while 219 were found negative. The results of remaining 53 samples are awaited.
Image for representation
Five more persons have tested positive for coronavirus infection in Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh with three of them being participants to the Tablighi Jamaat meet in New Delhi's Nizamuddin and the two being their contacts.
With five more testing positive for the infection, the number of Covid-19 cases in the district has risen to 16, said Shamli District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur on Tuesday.
The three Tabligi Jamaat members belonged to Baghpat and were residing in a mosque in Kairana from where the district adminstration was able to track them down along with two of their contacts, said Kaur, adding all five tested positive for the infection.
All five patients have been shifted to Jhinjhana isolation ward, she said, adding the places where these five stayed too have been sealed.
The district magistrate said a total of 288 sample had been sent for testing out of which 16 have tested positive till date while 219 were found negative. The results of remaining 53 samples are awaited.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- We've Spent so Much on Apps and Nuclear Stockpiling But Not Done Enough for Healthcare, Says Tisca Chopra
- Sonakshi Sinha Tags Mumbai Police For Help to Stop Misinformation As Vivek Agnihotri Shares Her Picture From Set
- First Ever Ultra HD Image of Sun Reveals 500km-Long Plasma Threads in Solar Atmosphere
- Grocery Shops Near You Can Now be Found in Google Pay's New 'Nearby Spot' Listing
- Telemedicine Makes a Comeback as Contactless Doctor Visits Rise During Covid-19