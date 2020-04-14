Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Three Jamaat Members, Two of Their Contacts Test Covid-19 Positive in UP's Shamil, Says District Magistrate

The district magistrate said a total of 288 sample had been sent for testing out of which 16 have tested positive till date while 219 were found negative. The results of remaining 53 samples are awaited.

PTI

Updated:April 14, 2020, 3:22 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Three Jamaat Members, Two of Their Contacts Test Covid-19 Positive in UP's Shamil, Says District Magistrate
Image for representation

Five more persons have tested positive for coronavirus infection in Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh with three of them being participants to the Tablighi Jamaat meet in New Delhi's Nizamuddin and the two being their contacts.

With five more testing positive for the infection, the number of Covid-19 cases in the district has risen to 16, said Shamli District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur on Tuesday.

The three Tabligi Jamaat members belonged to Baghpat and were residing in a mosque in Kairana from where the district adminstration was able to track them down along with two of their contacts, said Kaur, adding all five tested positive for the infection.

All five patients have been shifted to Jhinjhana isolation ward, she said, adding the places where these five stayed too have been sealed.

The district magistrate said a total of 288 sample had been sent for testing out of which 16 have tested positive till date while 219 were found negative. The results of remaining 53 samples are awaited.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    8,988

    +940*  

  • Total Confirmed

    10,363

    +1011*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,035

    +56*  

  • Total DEATHS

    339

    +15*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 14 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,357,382

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,934,557

    +10,709

  • Cured/Discharged

    456,393

     

  • Total DEATHS

    120,438

    +820
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres