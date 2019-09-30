Three Journalists Robbed in National Capital in Three Days

New Delhi: Three journalists have fallen victim to snatching in different locations across the national capital since Saturday, with one scribe being robbed while covering Prime Minister Narendra Modi's return from the US at Palam airport, the police said on Monday.

A 31-year-old journalist of an English daily was targeted on the Ashram flyover on Monday morning when he was travelling in an auto with his two friends. A pillion rider snatched the journalist's mobile phone and fled, an official said.

A case has been registered at the Sunlight Police station and during the investigation the registration number of the bike, provided by the victim, was found to be fake, he said. "We have got certain leads in the case and two teams are working to solve it," the senior police officer said.

On Saturday, a mobile phone of a 23-year-old woman journalist working with a news channel was snatched while she covering the prime minister's roadshow at the Palam airport, police said.

The woman journalist said, "I immediately reported the incident to policemen who were deployed for PM's security but they told me to call 100 and report the incident.

"I went to four policemen but all of them denied help. The incident occurred around 8.30 pm and I reported it at Delhi Cantonment Police Station around 10.45 pm. After repeated requests to a senior police officer, an FIR was registered on Sunday."

A senior police officer said an FIR has been registered in the case and it will be worked out.

In the third incident that occurred late on Friday night, two men on a bike snatched the purse of a 24-year-old woman journalist, pursuing internship with an English daily.

The woman was heading towards her rented accommodation with her friend in an auto-rickshaw at around 12.30 am when the snatching took place near Kailash Colony metro station, police said.

"I was in an auto-rickshaw with my flatmate when two men on a bike snatched my handbag. My phone was not in the bag. I dialled the police and reported the matter," the woman said.

Last week, some unidentified persons allegedly snatched the mobile phones of two women journalists in Chittaranjan Park and Okhla.

In her complaint, the woman stated that after shopping in CR park on September 22, she was returning home in an autorickshaw when two men on motorcycle snatched her mobile phone. In the struggle, she fell from the autorickshaw while the men fled from the spot.

She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was given first aid and was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre. A case was registered and special teams to investigate the case A 19-year-old man was apprehended in connection with the incident.

Another woman journalist's mobile phone was snatched by two bike-borne men in southeast Delhi's Okhla area. The Govindpuri resident, who works with a news channel at Okhla Phase-II, was returning home when two bike-borne men snatched her mobile phone.

