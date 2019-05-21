English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Three Juveniles Apprehended for Raping Minor Girl in Rajasthan
The trio allegedly raped the girl at different locations in the past few days.
Sikar, May 21 (PTI) Three juveniles were apprehended for allegedly raping a minor girl in Rajasthan's Sikar district, police said Tuesday.
They were held following a complaint by a Class 11 student, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ramavtar Soni said.
The case was registered against them under the Indian Penal Code's section 376D and provisions of the POCSO Act at Neema Ka Thana Sadar police station, he said.
Soni said the accused have been detained and produced before a court on Tuesday.
Medical examination of the victim was done and her statement was recorded.
The trio allegedly raped the girl at different locations in the past few days, the officer said.
