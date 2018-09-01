English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Three Juveniles Apprehended for Stabbing Man to Death in Delhi
On August 27, the police received information that a man had been stabbed. The deceased was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, the police said.
Representative Images. (Getty Images)
New Delhi Three juveniles have been apprehended for allegedly stabbing a man to death after robbing his mobile phone at north Delhi's Sarai Rohilla flyover, the police have said.
On August 27, the police received information that a man had been stabbed. The deceased was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, the police said.
A tattoo was found on the deceased's right hand which read "Shambhu Kumar", Nupur Prasad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), said.
To identify him, his photo was circulated on WhatsApp in the nearby labour quarters and factories. He was later identified as Shambhu (29), she said.
The juveniles were apprehended after Shambhu's mobile phone was traced, Prasad added.
They admitted to their crime and told the police that they had killed Shambhu with an intention to steal his mobile phone, she said.
Shambhu's mobile phone, the knife used in the crime, blood-stained clothes of the juveniles, which they wore wearing during commission of crime, have been recovered, Prasad said.
