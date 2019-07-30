Three Kanwariyas Crushed to Death, Seven Injured After Truck Rams into Them in Haryana
A group of kanwariyas, who are Shiva devotees, were returning from Gangotri in Uttarakhand when the accident occurred at 1 am.
Kanwariyas carrying holy water of river Ganga to offer Lord Shiva (Image: PTI)
Hisar (Haryana): Three kanwariyas were killed and seven injured after they came under a speeding truck at a village, about 20 km from here on Hisar-Chandigarh road, police said on Tuesday.
A group of kanwariyas, who are Shiva devotees, were returning from Gangotri in Uttarakhand when the accident occurred at 1 am, they said.
The kawariyas, who were on motorcycles, were about to reach their home in village Bichhpari when a truck hit them from behind, killing three of them on the spot, the police said.
The victim were identified as Rahul (18), Raj Singh (28) and Rohtash (21).
The injured were admitted to a private hospital here, where the condition of some of them was stated to be critical, the police said.
Police said the truck driver fled the spot after the incident. A case has been registered in this regard, they said.
Kanwariyas visit Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch holy waters of the Ganga during the auspicious Hindu month of Shravan. This year, the kanwar yatra began on July 17.
