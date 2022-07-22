Three Kerala Cops Transferred for 'Leaking Information to Extremist Organisations'

Three Kerala Police personnel, who allegedly leaked confidential information to extremist organisations, have been transferred.

The civil police officers — PV Aliyar, PS Riyas and Abdul Samad from Idukki district — were under the scanner from May 2022 for allegedly leaking information from computers at the Munnar police station to extremist organisations.

Aliyar and Riyas were transferred to Ernakulam district while Samad was sent to Kottayam district as a preliminary action following an internal report.

In May 2022, the district police chief R Karuppasamy appointed Munnar deputy SP KR Manoj to probe into the matter. Following this, the mobile phones of all three officers were confiscated and shared with the cyber cell. However, Munnar deputy SP has submitted a report to the district police chief seeking a detailed probe into the incident.

It is the third case of penal action against police officers in the state in past five months for violating service norms after their alleged links with extremist organisations surfaced.

Earlier this month, a lady officer was suspended from the service for sharing a Facebook post of a leader of the Popular Front of India (PFI). Ramla Ismail, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) at Kanjirappally police station in Kottayam district, shared the Facebook post of PFI state leader AA Rauf against the police and the judiciary.

In February, PK Anas, a civil police officer at the Karimannoor police station near Thodupuzha in Idukki, was terminated from the service for allegedly leaking confidential information to Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political affiliate of PFI.

