Three Kerala HC Additional Judges Elevated as Permanent Judges
1-MIN READ

Three Kerala HC Additional Judges Elevated as Permanent Judges

PTI

Last Updated: January 23, 2023, 23:45 IST

New Delhi, India

The Kerala High Court. (File photo: PTI)

The Kerala High Court. (File photo: PTI)

Justices Abdul Rahim Musaliar Badharudeen, Viju Abraham and Mohammed Nias Chovvakkaran Puthiyapurayil, additional judges of the Kerala High Court, will be judges of the Kerala High Court

Three additional judges of the Kerala High Court were on Monday elevated as permanent judges, the law ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry said Justices Abdul Rahim Musaliar Badharudeen, Viju Abraham and Mohammed Nias Chovvakkaran Puthiyapurayil, additional judges of the Kerala High Court, will be judges of the Kerala High Court with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices.

Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years before being elevated as permanent judges.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:January 23, 2023, 23:45 IST
last updated:January 23, 2023, 23:45 IST
